New York (PIX11) For the 7th time, viewers will be taken on a ride on the fantasy-drama series ‘Outlander.’ The story goes back to the 1700s in Scotland where ‘Claire Beauchamp Randall’ a World War II nurse mysteriously goes back in time. She gets drawn into a rebellion.

Sophie takes on the role of ‘Brianna’ and admits that season 7 is her favorite one so far. The loyal fanbase will be given more episodes than usual. They can expect more time traveling.

‘Outlander’ season 7 premieres June 16th, 2023 on Starz and Starz app.