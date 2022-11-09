New York (PIX11) The talented Sope Aluko returns as ‘Shaman’ in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Sope has a remarkable story which starts with her working in corporate America and now returning in one of the most anticipated Marvel movies.

She expresses that the movie is emotional and will have audiences reaching for tissues. With the loss of Chadwick Boseman, she shares that his presence was felt throughout making this film.

Sope, who speaks 8 languages, added Xhosa to her list/ She had to learn Xhosa in just 5 days when she was first cast in her role.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ arrives in theaters November 11, 2022