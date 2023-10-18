New York (PIX11) Vocalist, composer, and playwright Somi Kakoma makes her Broadway debut in ‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.’ The story follows a group of West Indian hair braiders at a salon in Harlem. It is a journey of what the women aspire to be. They touch on their definitions of the American dream.

Somi takes on the role of hair shop owner ‘Jaja.’ She shares ‘Jaja’ is someone who has a love for family and community.

‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’ has been extended through November 19, 2023. For information, visit manhattantheatreclub.com.