NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – The Passaic River in New Jersey is cresting Thursday, leaving residents with little time to prepare for the next storm expected to hit this weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is figuring out how to deal with all of the flooding.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing exactly what we had expected come true,” Murphy said. “And we’re gonna be obviously assessing how we deal with Friday into Saturday and, then again, next Tuesday.”

Emergency crews worked to remove a runaway shipping container after the Saddle River crested late Wednesday. The rising water lifted the container from the Boys and Girls Club, tossing it over an overpass, according to officials.

People who live along the river said the situation is out of their hands for now.

“You can’t control Mother Nature,” said one New Jersey resident. “If the river is gonna overflow, it’s gonna overflow.”

Preparations are now starting for a similar storm system which will likely bring heavy rains and strong winds this weekend, with the risk of another round of river flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood watch Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon, with the chance of a two to three-foot inundation.