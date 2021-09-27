Sock it to me: John’s Crazy Socks contest winner discusses submission

NEW YORK — John’s Crazy Socks, founded by New York’s Very Own John Cronin, spreads happiness with its fun and unique sock offerings. This year, the company decided to open up the floor to outside designers for its first-ever design contest.

The contest received more than 400 submissions, and a series of votes narrowed it down to three. Co-founders John Cronin and Mark Cronin joined the PIX11 Morning News with winner Sierra Sapack to talk about her design, which represents the deaf community.

Ten percent of the profits from Sapack’s winning design will be donated to a charity of her choice.