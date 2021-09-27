Sock it to me: John’s Crazy Socks contest winner discusses submission

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — John’s Crazy Socks, founded by New York’s Very Own John Cronin, spreads happiness with its fun and unique sock offerings. This year, the company decided to open up the floor to outside designers for its first-ever design contest.

The contest received more than 400 submissions, and a series of votes narrowed it down to three. Co-founders John Cronin and Mark Cronin joined the PIX11 Morning News with winner Sierra Sapack to talk about her design, which represents the deaf community.

Ten percent of the profits from Sapack’s winning design will be donated to a charity of her choice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

John's Crazy Socks announces contest winner

Wedding bells are ringing for sitcom cast

I Wanna Know: CeeLo Green explains how to make a hit song

Actor, director Daniel Gillies talks new film 'Coming Home in the Dark'

'SeeInJustice' art display pays tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, John Lewis

Dan Abrams talks new show on NewsNation

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter