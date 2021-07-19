Sock design competition will keep you on your toes

NEW YORK — Calling all sock lovers: You have a chance to “sock it to ‘em” in a design competition that will keep you on your toes.

New York’s Very Own sock CEO John Cronin, the founder of John’s Crazy Socks, and his dad Mark joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about their new competition.

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 2. For all rules and information on how to enter, visit the sock design contest webpage and fill out the contact form.

Designs must be in JPG, PNG or PDF format, and a sock design template is available on the contest page.

You must be 18 years or older to enter and live in the United States. You can submit up to five designs.

Sock creations cannot include any copyrighted or trademarked images or content.