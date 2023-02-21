New York (PIX11) After five seasons of non-stop drama, FX’s series ‘Snowfall’ will be coming to an end with its sixth and final installment kicking off on February 22, 2023. The show followed the crack cocaine epidemic is in its infancy in Los Angeles during the 1980’s. Actress Angela Lewis, who plays fan-favorite ‘Aunt Louie,’ expressed the honor and pleasure of working on the show for six years.

Lewis shared that her character ‘Auntie Louie’ throughout the season will be fighting for what’s hers. The stakes will be high and all questions will be answered. With “Snowfall” being one of the last projects of the late director and producer John Singleton, she’s grateful to have been a part of his legacy.

‘Snowfall’ airs on FX and streams on Hulu.