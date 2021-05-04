Sneak peek at McDonald’s Gospelfest 2021

NEW YORK — The 38th Annual New York Metro McDonald’s Gospelfest is preparing for a mega virtual show with an all-star gospel line up featuring local talent along with greats like Yolanda Adams and Kelly Price.

Festival producer A. Curis Farrow joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about what attendees can expect from the free virtual concert experience.

McDonald’s Gospelfest will air this Sunday on Fox 5 and Fox Soul streaming Network.

To get us in the spirit, Newark’s own “gospel boy band” The Group Fire performed their new single live on the PIX11 Morning News: