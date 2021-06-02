NEW YORK — The story of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos will be retold this weekend in a Lifetime movie and documentary.

Dulos, a mother of five in the middle of a bitter custody battle, vanished two years ago after dropping her children off at school. Her body has not been found.

Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was charged with murder. He died by suicide in early 2020. He insisted he was innocent in a note found in his home, according to a court motion.

Now, the case is being retold through a film lens in “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.”

The drama will be followed by the documentary “Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story.”

Legal analyst and author Dan Abrams, who executive produced both films, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the projects.

You can catch the double feature on Lifetime Saturday night beginning at 8 p.m.