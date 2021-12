NEW YORK — “Still we dance” is the new slogan of the celebrated Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Company, which is opening its season Wednesday night at the New York City Center.

It’s the first time they’ll perform live on stage in two years.

PIX11’s Hazel Sanchez got a behind the scenes look at how the performers have prepared to inspire audiences in-person once again.Performances run for the next three weeks.

For more information and tickets, visit alvinailey.org.