FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Crowds flocked to the opening of Slutty Vegan in Brooklyn this past weekend.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain brought its mouthwatering plant-based burgers to New York with the goal of reimagining vegan food. Pinky Cole, CEO of Slutty Vegan, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the opening of their Brooklyn outpost.

“It was such a big, monumental moment for us,” Cole said. “We had a line almost a mile long… it felt like a really big family reunion.”

Watch the video player above for the full interview.