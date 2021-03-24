Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Some people can easily fall asleep and wake up ready to take on the world. However, that’s not most of us. 

About 70% of Americans are sleep deprived, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the last year, studies have shown there’s been an increase in anxiety and nightmares.

Sleep Expert and Author of “Sleep for Success” Dr. Rebecca Robbins explains how everyone can get a good night’s rest.

How much sleep should people actually get?

  • Adults: 7 – 8 hours
  • Children (ages 5 and under): 10-14 hours
  • Children (ages 6 to 12): 9-12 hours

What happens when we sleep?

  • Body/muscles regenerate
  • Strengthens heart and blood pressure
  • Process short- and long-term memories
  • Brain gets rid of toxins

What can we do to fall asleep easier?

  • Create a good sleep environment
  • Close curtains
  • Keep temperatures cool
  • Clear the clutter in your room

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected