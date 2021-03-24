Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Some people can easily fall asleep and wake up ready to take on the world. However, that’s not most of us.
About 70% of Americans are sleep deprived, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the last year, studies have shown there’s been an increase in anxiety and nightmares.
Sleep Expert and Author of “Sleep for Success” Dr. Rebecca Robbins explains how everyone can get a good night’s rest.
How much sleep should people actually get?
- Adults: 7 – 8 hours
- Children (ages 5 and under): 10-14 hours
- Children (ages 6 to 12): 9-12 hours
What happens when we sleep?
- Body/muscles regenerate
- Strengthens heart and blood pressure
- Process short- and long-term memories
- Brain gets rid of toxins
What can we do to fall asleep easier?
- Create a good sleep environment
- Close curtains
- Keep temperatures cool
- Clear the clutter in your room