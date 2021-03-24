Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Some people can easily fall asleep and wake up ready to take on the world. However, that’s not most of us.

About 70% of Americans are sleep deprived, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the last year, studies have shown there’s been an increase in anxiety and nightmares.

Sleep Expert and Author of “Sleep for Success” Dr. Rebecca Robbins explains how everyone can get a good night’s rest.

How much sleep should people actually get?

Adults: 7 – 8 hours

Children (ages 5 and under): 10-14 hours

Children (ages 6 to 12): 9-12 hours

What happens when we sleep?

Body/muscles regenerate

Strengthens heart and blood pressure

Process short- and long-term memories

Brain gets rid of toxins

What can we do to fall asleep easier?

Create a good sleep environment

Close curtains

Keep temperatures cool

Clear the clutter in your room