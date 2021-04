NEW YORK — If you haven’t seen HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” then you don’t know what you’re missing.

Actress and singer Skye Townsend alone plays 25 characters in just six episodes.

Townsend chats with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the show’s cast of incredible women and what viewers can expect.

You can catch Townsend in the second season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” streaming Friday on HBO Max.