Is ‘skinny shaming’ real? Yes, but not equal to fat shaming, psychologist says

Body shaming isn’t a new concept, whether it was the mean girls in middle school or the pages of tabloid magazines, but the Internet and social media have certainly made it more rampant.

When Adele recently released her new music video for “Easy On Me” many people paid more attention to her weight loss than the music, with some even saying she had gotten too skinny.

Just last week, actor Jonah Hill sparked a new conversation on body image when he posted on Instagram a comment asking people not to comment on his body, good or bad.

Clinical psychologist Alexis Conason, author of “The Diet-Free Revolution,” joined the PIX11 Morning News to speak more on the concept of scrutinizing other people’s bodies.