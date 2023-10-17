New York (PIX11) The 90’s sketch comedy show ‘The State’ is back and so is the gang behind all of the laughs. Thomas Lennon, Ken Marino, and Michael Jann who are skilled in acting, directing, and writing gave PIX11 a preview of their ‘The State’ comedy tour. The three stars along with the rest of ‘The State’ crew have been collaborating since they met in college.

Audiences can expect to hear the popular hit songs and see all the favorite characters on stage. There will be a mixture of new stuff with the classics. Thomas, Ken, and Michael expressed how good it feels to be back together.

The tour hits NYC October 17 and 18 2023. For tickets and information visit davidwain.com/thestate.