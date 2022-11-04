NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sisters Jamie DeLaura and Alyssa Dunnigan already share a job and a workplace, both serving as nurses at Hackensack Meridian Health. Now they share a cause, as they’re set to run this weekend’s New York City marathon to benefit the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative.

The sisters joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to discuss their preparation for the marathon and their motivation.

Dunnigan, who works in the pediatric intensive care unit, said that training for the event has helped distract from the stress of the job.

“I think that for both of us … exercise and getting outside has always been a source of relief for us,” said Dunnigan. “It’s a way to clear your head after all the stress and everything.”

DeLaura, who works in the children’s cancer ward, said that she’s looking forward not just to running for a good cause, but getting to do so with her sister.

“I’ve always loved running, so it’s definitely been fun for me,” she said. “I love doing anything with my sister.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.