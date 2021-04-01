The sisterhood of the female MLB announcers

Marysol Castro isn’t only an anchor on the PIX11 Morning News, she’s also the New York Mets’ first-ever female PA announcer – and she’s not alone.

Castro is one of three women currently announcing games for Major League Baseball teams, and she caught up with both of them for Opening Day on Thursday.

Renel Brooks-Moon of the San Francisco Giants and newcomer Amelia Schimmel of the Oakland Athletics joined Castro to talk about America’s favorite pastime, their experiences in the male-dominated field and breaking barriers in the world of sports.