The sisterhood of the female MLB announcers

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Marysol Castro isn’t only an anchor on the PIX11 Morning News, she’s also the New York Mets’ first-ever female PA announcer – and she’s not alone.

Castro is one of three women currently announcing games for Major League Baseball teams, and she caught up with both of them for Opening Day on Thursday.

Renel Brooks-Moon of the San Francisco Giants and newcomer Amelia Schimmel of the Oakland Athletics joined Castro to talk about America’s favorite pastime, their experiences in the male-dominated field and breaking barriers in the world of sports.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

@PIX11News on Twitter