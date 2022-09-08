Eleven years ago, Elizabeth Chan quit her marketing job to pursue her passion – making Christmas music. That’s right! She’s a fulltime singer/songwriter dedicated to creating songs for holidays. Over the last decade, she’s built a mini-Christmas empire and because of that, she’s been referred to as the Queen of Christmas–a badge she wears proudly. However, Grammy Award-winning recording artist Mariah Carey wants ownership of the name. She has taken steps to trademark the moniker Queen of Christmas.

Chan is countering and plans to block the trademark. She believes no one should own Christmas and that artists such as Darlene Love and Brenda Lee have just as much of a claim to the name.

This November, Elizabeth releases her latest album “12 Months of Christmas.