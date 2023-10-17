New York (PIX11) Singer, songwriter, composer, and New York’s very own Peter Salett continues to score big in the music world. Over the years his songs has been featured in films and he himself has made a few appearances in movies such as ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’, Superbad, Wanderlust and many others.

Salett is working on new music. He recently released his single ‘Sending Love.’ He shared the song is about being distant from people you love.

Peter Salett is also the founder of The Hometown Project, an organization which supports and brings attention to local campaigns and elections. Quite a few famous faces have joined the cause — Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Wanda Sykes, Jessica Parker, along with many others. For more information visit thehometownproject.org.