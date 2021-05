NEW YORK — Even with most theaters still dark, the music must play on.

Tony-nominated performer Melissa Errico is doing her part to bring live music to the masses.

The singer, actress and author spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about her collaboration for an event at the French Institute Alliance Française and what viewers can expect.

Prepare for FIAF's live performance of @melissa_errico next Thurs, May 6 with @adamgopnik by watching a memorial concert for beloved Oscar-winning composer #MichelLegrand this weekend. Starting today for one month only, you can view the concert on https://t.co/ihh9TANpQO pic.twitter.com/RZR48RhmEn — FIAF (@FIAFNY) April 30, 2021

Errico will be featured at a live concert Thursday at 7 p.m. and the French Noir film festival runs from May 6 through July 5.