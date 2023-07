New York (PIX11) Singer and New York’s very own Elle Winter continues to evolve with her music. Elle calls it an amazing journey for her. She was a part of a Disney program back in 2012 which brought her to PIX11 at a young age. During that time with Disney, she worked with the stars of today such as Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Winter is back at PIX11 to perform one of her empowerment anthems ‘Yeah, No.’ Her EP ‘Yes, Please’ is available everywhere you stream music.