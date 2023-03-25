New York (PIX11) Singer, songwriter and New York’s very own Elle Winter is giving her fans new music with her new EP ‘Yes Please.’ The project features 6 songs with a retro vibe. She describes her music as soulful, honest, conversational, empowerment, and it comes from personal experiences.

Elle, who got her start in the Big Apple, shared that her journey has been exciting and the success has been surreal. She is inspired by artists such as Brittany Spears, Beyoncé, Pink, and Diana Ross. The advice she has for young girls is to go after what they want. No dream is too big.

‘Yes Please’ is available on all music streaming platforms