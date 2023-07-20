New York (PIX11) Singer and world-renowned harpist Erin Hill has accomplished a lot in the music world with her voice and her harp. She has worked with names such as Kanye, Cyndi Lauper, Jewel, Moby, and so many others. The music artist has also performed for Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Erin takes audiences back in time with her show ‘Total Eclipse of the Harp: The 80’s.’ The performance will be at Chelsea Table + Stage on July 20th at 7pm. Tickets are still available. Visit www.chelseatableandstage.com for more details.

She performs for PIX11 and gives a taste for what people can expect.