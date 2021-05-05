Silence the Shame: Former music biz boss starts mental health movement

NEW YORK — A female music executive at the top of her game walks away from it all to start a life-saving movement.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Depression and anxiety continues to climb, and many people suffer in silence.

Shanti Das, founder and executive director of the non-profit Silence the Shame, is creating safe spaces where conversations about mental health can take place.

She chats with PIX11 News about what led her to mental health advocacy and how they’re bringing mental health into light.

Plus, Das told us all about her “A Brilliant Mind” virtual gala happening Wednesday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

The event is free and will feature appearances by rapper Common, Keri Hilson, Kenneth Cole, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms,, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and more. Plus, honorees include Michelle Williams, Charlamagne tha God, D-Nice and more.

Find out more about the event at SilenceTheShame.com.

Das previously spoke with PIX11 News during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and offered tips on how to deal with stress and anxiety during the pandemic.

You can text the word “silence” to 741741 for a free consultation with a crisis counselor, or call the New York Mental Health Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to connect with a mental health professional and learn more about online services.