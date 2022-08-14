NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sights, sounds, and flavors of the Dominican will take over Manhattan Sunday.

The National Dominican Day Parade is celebrating its 40th anniversary and kicks off at noon near 38th Street and Sixth Avenue. Thousands of people are expected to attend the popular event which will feature dozens of floats, marchers, and music.

This year’s theme is about uplifting, empowering, and elevating the Dominican legacy. Many Dominicans say celebrating their culture and legacy means everything to them.

This year’s grand marshall is NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. The mayor and governor are also expected to attend.

The parade wraps up at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit the parade website.

–An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that PIX11 producer Veronica Rosario was going to be honored at the parade. The story has been updated.