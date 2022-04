Oji reunites with Barry Manilow, but this time with his long-time collaborator Bruce Sussman. Manilow and Sussman are the forces behind the new musical “Harmony.”

“Harmony” tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.