This showbiz couple is just full of talent — collectively they have starred on Broadway, in film and TV, and sing. So it’s about time they release their first collaborative album ‘Something Stupid.’

The new project features solo recordings and recordings as a duo. It is available everywhere music is sold.

In addition, Colin is putting on a collar for his next role on the series ‘Irreverent.” And if you tune in to Hallmark Channel this holiday season, you will catch Patti’s new heartwarming movie ‘In Merry Measure.’