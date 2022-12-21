NEW YORK (PIX11) – The road to selling marijuana legally in New York City is a bumpy one.

The legalization of weed has brought a tidal wave of small businesses selling illegal cannabis products. NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, along with his team, seized more than $4 million worth of cannabis products earlier this month and issued several criminal charges and hundreds of civil summonses.

Miranda joined PIX11 Morning News to detail what led to the crackdown on unlicensed marijuana dispensaries and the future of selling cannabis products in New York City.

