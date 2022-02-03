Phoebe Lapine’s shepherd’s pie with kale and semi-sweet potato mash

Even though it’s traditionally made with milk and flour, shepherd’s pie is incredibly simple to adapt to an anti-inflammatory diet. You can adjust the ratio of meat to mash to suit your carb limits, and tweak the latter to include straight spuds or sweet potatoes, depending on your dietary preference. Even prior to experimenting with a low-FODMAP diet, I loved the half-and-half approach of the savory with the sweet. You can make the semi-sweet potato mash on its own as a side—it’s a Lapine family

Thanksgiving favorite!

A note on equipment: using an ovenproof skillet means less cleanup and effort, but if you don’t have one, you can assemble the pie in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Ground lamb or chicken would also work in place of the beef.



MAKES 6 SERVINGS

2 pounds russet potatoes (about 4 medium), peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

1 pound sweet potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

Sea salt and freshly

ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grass-fed ghee

4 tablespoons extravirgin olive oil

11/2 cups homemade LowFODMAP Beef or Basic Chicken Bone Broth

11/2 pounds grass-fed ground beef (preferably 85% lean)

2 medium-size carrots, peeled and finely diced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (OR 1 teaspoon fresh)

1 small bunch kale, stemmed, thinly sliced into ribbons (3 cups, packed)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the potatoes and sweet potatoes in a medium-size stockpot and cover with cold water by 2 inches. Season generously with salt and bring to a boil. Simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and return to the pot. Add the ghee and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Mash until the potatoes are smooth and fluffy, adding a splash of broth as necessary to thin

them to the desired consistency. Set aside while you prepare the filling.