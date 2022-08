The word is out. Barrier-bringing, radio host Shelley Wade is back in a New York groove. Wade’s voice can now be heard over the airwaves at 94.7 The Block. She’s one of the main hosts at the newly, reformatted radio station. Shelley can be heard weekdays from 2pm to 7pm on 94.7 The Block.

