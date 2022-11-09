New York (PIX11) The Wayans family has had nothing but success in the entertainment industry. Shawn Wayans is a big part of the family’s comedy legacy. He’s currently on a national comedy tour. During the pandemic, Shawn used the time to work on new material.

He will be bringing the laughs to Levity Live in West Nyack Friday, November 11th – Saturday, November 12th. For show information go to improv.com.

Shawn also spoke about people wanting sequels to movies like ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Scary Movie’ and his daughters breaking into the entertainment business.