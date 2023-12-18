HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) – The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood watches on Monday in parts of New Jersey, including Hoboken, as a storm hits the tri-state area.

New Jersey’s Office of Emergency Management has been blocking off flooded and dangerous roads along with putting up “no parking” signs in low-lying areas.

Officials are warning people to stay off the roads altogether, and not to go out unless necessary.

A wind advisory is also in effect, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Hoboken officials are asking people to stay up-to-date on alerts by following the city’s social media accounts.

They’re asking residents to report flooded intersections and downed power lines.

In total, there are currently more than 26,000 power outages in New York State. New Jersey is seeing over 41,000 outages, and Connecticut has over 21,000 outages.