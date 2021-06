NEW YORK — As the nation recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, another issue has emerged: a blood shortage.

The blood supply is drastically low across the United States, and it could impact health care.

Andrea Cefarelli, with the NY Blood Center, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the shortage and how New Yorkers can donate.

Cefarelli said anyone who is vaccinated against COVID or has had the virus and it fully recovered can donate blood.

To learn more, visit nybloodcenter.org.