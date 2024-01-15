NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Explore the night sky with Big Bird, Elmo, and a friend from China named Hu Hu Zhu! The planetarium show features the beloved characters from Sesame Street and teaches kids about the Big Dipper, the North Star, the sun and the moon.

It’s the perfect introduction to space for our youngest astronomers!

One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure is at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City and is recommended for ages 8 and younger.

PIX11’s Julie Millet has more on the story in the video player.