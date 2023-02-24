NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sesame Street intersected with PIX Plaza on Friday, as Elmo and Grover stopped by to give a taste of “Sesame Street Live!” before the show hits the stage at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

“Especially over the last few years that we’ve all experienced, it is so lovely to be back on stage and bring all of our characters to life and just perform for audiences across America again,” said Caitlin Sheppard of “Sesame Street Live!”

Elmo, Grover, and fellow performers sang and danced their way through “Power of Yet,” offering fans a sneak peek at what they can expect when the show comes to the Kings Theatre for performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the full interview and performance in the video player.