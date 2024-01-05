UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A subway derailment in the Upper West Side is still causing service disruptions for the No. 1, 2 and 3 trains Friday morning, according to the MTA.

Federal officials are set to begin their investigation into what happened after a No. 1 train carrying around 300 people hit an out-of-service train carrying workers near West 96th Street on Thursday around 3 p.m.

At least 24 people were injured when the two trains collided, according to authorities. New York City Transit President Richard Davey said there was nothing that immediately suggested the crash happened because of equipment failure.

Commuters using the No. 1, 2 and 3 trains are encouraged to check the MTA website, app or social media for the latest information on train service.

The MTA will be holding a news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday to provide an update on the train derailment.