New York (PIX11) Actress Sepideh Moafi, who recently appeared in the limited series’Blackbird,’ can be seen as FBI secret agent ‘Hour Nazari’ in ‘Class of ’09.’ The new series follows a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009. They reunite after the death of a mutual friend. It will also shows them at three distinct points in their lives.

Sepideh expressed that ‘Class of ’09’ is a suspense thriller with a little sci-fi. She describes her character as a secret agent tech genius who graduated from MIT. This show touches on AI technology which is growing topic today. Even though Moafi is not a fan of it, she does think if it is being used for the betterment of society.

‘Class of ’09’ streams exclusively Wednesdays on Hulu.