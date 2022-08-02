Sepideh Moafi has taken on some gritty roles during her career, starring on shows such as “The Deuce,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Falling Water,” and “Notorious.” Her latest on-screen project “Black Bird” is no different. She plays an agent “Lauren McCauley” whose ethics are somewhat questionable.

The series also stars Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, and the late Ray Liotta. There are six episodes and the season finale of “Black Bird” streams on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Look for Sepideh on season 2 of “The L Word: Generation Q” late fall 2022.