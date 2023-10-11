NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be calling for full military aid for Israel from the U.S. government during an event Wednesday.

In addition, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Rep. Grace Meng are leading a call by 146 members of Congress, asking the State Department to help bring Americans stuck in Israel back home through the possible use of charter flights and military aircraft.

Many commercial flights leaving Israel have been canceled as a result of the conflict.

Thousands of people attended a rally in support of Israel at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Tuesday. Top politicians, like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, also attended the rally.

“New Yorkers will never tolerate evil whether it’s committed here in our homeland or in Israel, we will never ever tolerate evil,” Hochul said.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and surrounding areas.