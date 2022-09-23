NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in all 6,455 subway train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The recent move aims to combat transit crimes. Hochul said $6 million will be allotted for the project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Louis Anemone, a former NYPD chief of department, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the camera installation plan. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Anemone welcomed any improvement toward safety. However, he said that the footage from the cameras should be monitored in real-time and not only after a crime has been committed.