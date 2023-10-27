NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York State is taking an extra step to protect victims of gender-based and domestic violence.

New York’s secretary of state, Robert Rodriguez, talks about a free program aimed at protecting their privacy and limiting information listed in public records.

Watch the video player for more on this story.

Domestic and family health violence are common problems estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year. Anyone looking for help can find resources here.

Tune in to PIX11 TV and PIX11.com/live weekdays from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the latest news in your neighborhood — plus traffic, transit, and weather updates all morning long.