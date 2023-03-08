New York (PIX11) Actor and New York’s very own Sebastian Chacon is rocking out on the new Prime Video series ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’ Based on a best-selling novel, the story follows a band that rises to fame in the 1970’s and then splits at the height of their success.

Sebastian, who has been working on this show since 2020, plays ‘Warren Rojas,’ the backbone of the band. Chacon describes him as a ball of energy. To help the Sebastian and the other cast members comfortably portraying a band, they participated in a band boot camp which was extended for more than a year because of the pandemic.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is streaming now on Prime Video with new episodes premiering every Friday.