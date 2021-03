NEW YORK — Actor Sean Hayes joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about his Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser with Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.

The “Will & Grace” actor and podcaster said that through March 31, Jackpocket will donate 10% of its lottery proceeds in New York, with a minimum contribution of $100,000, to Broadway Cares in support of COVID-19 relief for the performing arts community.