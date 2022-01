NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the military drama “Seal Team,” you don’t want to mess with Lisa Davis.

She’s smart, tough, and never backs down from a fight. And her skills have made her a star on the rise at command.

Toni Trucks, the woman who brings this character to life each week, joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about the show and more. The season finale of “Seal Team” will stream this Sunday on Paramount+.