New York (PIX11) There are many iconic years for movie releases and according to Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz the most overlooked year is 1982. The film critic is a producer in a 4-part docuseries ‘Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982.’

Some movies that came out during this time were ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’, ‘The Thing’, and so many other classics.

‘Greatest Geek Year Ever! 1982’ airs Sundays on The CW.