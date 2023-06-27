New York (PIX11) Season 2 of the horror series ‘From’ will be wrapping up its second season. It follows the mystery of a town in middle America where people can’t leave. Once they enter the town, they become trapped. Actor Scott McCord takes on the role of ‘Victor’ in the series. McCord explains Victor as someone who has been in the town the longest. He expressed a traumatic event being left there alone as a young boy who managed to survive.

Season 2 finale of ‘From’ airs June 25th, 2023 on MGM+.

Scott is also a voice actor. His voice can be heard on animated shows such as ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Total Drama Island.’