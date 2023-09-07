NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s a day full of excitement and trepidation for about 1 million New York City public school students as the new school year kicks off Thursday.

Officials have been working to address issues such as a teacher shortage, safety concerns and an influx of migrant students ahead of the start of school.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday promising more money for education and a more diverse pool of teachers. The legislation also seeks to address the 21,000 migrant school children who need to be taught by teachers who can meet their needs.

Officials are also looking to address safety concerns. A safety package also signed by Hochul includes a camera system that locks the front doors of 744 elementary schools, an anonymous tip line and a focus on 250 at-risk schools.

The package also includes a $78 million investment into technology.

City schools are also looking to address the heat, which is forcing some suburban schools to hold half days. Education officials said there won’t be any outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials are still negotiating with the school bus driver union in an effort to avert a potential strike.