NEW YORK — A couple is on a mission to find their way back home, but there are some distractions.

Actor and producer Jaime Camil spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about “Schmigadoon!,” a six-episode musical comedy that made its debut on July 16.

Camil discussed his character and what viewers can expect.

Catch “Schmigadoon!” streaming on Apple Plus with a new episode weekly on Fridays.