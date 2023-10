New York (PIX11) With spooky season in full effect, Hollywood filmmakers are bringing thrills and chills with a few movie releases just in time for Halloween. Fandango Correspondent Nikki Novak shares some of the flicks with Dan and Hazel. Her picks include: ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ ‘Saw X,’ ‘Haunted Mansion,’ and ‘Fair Play.’

The movies will be released in movie theaters and streaming platforms.