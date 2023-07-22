New York (PIX11) Saxophonist Mike Phillips is a man who brings soothing sounds of jazz music to many people’s ears. He recently released a new single ‘Dream Again.’ Philips wants to empower kids and give them the license to dream. It is available on music streaming platforms.

Mike brings his saxophone to Carnegie Hall and will be performing with DJ D-Nice. The performance will take place July 12th, 2023. For tickets and information visit www.carnegiehall.org.

Philips did not leave PIX11 without giving a performance.